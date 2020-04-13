Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: US receives India's hydroxychloroquine cargo

Mid-Day Monday, 13 April 2020
A consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India has reached the US, the global COVID-19 hotspot, days after New Delhi lifted a ban on the export of the anti-malarial drug to America and some other countries on humanitarian grounds to help them combat the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1.7 million people have tested positive...
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India decides to release Hydroxychloroquine for export purposes MEA

India decides to release Hydroxychloroquine for export purposes MEA 01:11

 India decides to release Hydroxychloroquine for export purposes MEA

