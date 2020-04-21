Lockdown: Punjab seeks Rs 3,000 cr interim compensation from Centre citing 'resource gap'

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Punjab government on Tuesday sought from the Centre an interim compensation of Rs 3,000 crore for the month of April in view of "alarming resource gap" and also demanded permission for sale of liquor to mobilise excise revenue. CM Amarinder Singh demanded interim compensation to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore for April on account of the COVID-19 national disaster. 👓 View full article

