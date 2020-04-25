COVID-19 cases mount to 24,506 in India, 775 deaths

Global  

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
With 1,429 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 24,506, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of these, 18,668 patients are active cases and 5063 cases have been cured, discharged, or migrated. The death toll stands at 775, with as many as 57 deaths...
