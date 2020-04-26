Global  

India's COVID-19 count reaches 26,496, deaths at 824

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
With 1,990 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 26,496, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Out of these, 19,868 patients are active cases and 5804 cases have been cured, discharged, or migrated. The death toll stands at 824, with as many as 49 deaths...
