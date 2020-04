Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,074 after 66 more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 33,050 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union health ministry. Active cases stood at 23,651, while 8,324 people have recovered and one patient migrated. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals, the ministry said.