Delhi Police chargesheets Shahrukh Pathan, Kaleem Ahmad Ishtiyak Mallik for rioting
Friday, 1 May 2020 () The Delhi Police on Friday filed its first chargesheet in connection with the communal violence in north-east Delhi in February this year. In its chargesheet, the Delhi Police named Shahrukh Pathan, the man who had fired at head constable Deepak Dahiya and others during the violence in north-east Delhi.
