Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi Police chargesheets Shahrukh Pathan, Kaleem Ahmad Ishtiyak Mallik for rioting

Delhi Police chargesheets Shahrukh Pathan, Kaleem Ahmad Ishtiyak Mallik for rioting

Zee News Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
The Delhi Police on Friday filed its first chargesheet in connection with the communal violence in north-east Delhi in February this year. In its chargesheet, the Delhi Police named Shahrukh Pathan, the man who had fired at head constable Deepak Dahiya and others during the violence in north-east Delhi.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Delhi police erect ‘corona scarecrows’ to ensure people stay at home

Delhi police erect ‘corona scarecrows’ to ensure people stay at home 01:38

 Delhi police installed ‘corona scarecrows’ to spread awareness. They were placed at several areas near Delhi’s Chandni Mahal. Sanjay Bhatia DCP (Central District), Delhi said, that the scarecrows were installed to spread awareness and ensure people stay at home. Watch the full video for more...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

ज्यादा रेट से कोई फर्क नहीं? दिल्ली में महंगी हुई [Video]

ज्यादा रेट से कोई फर्क नहीं? दिल्ली में महंगी हुई

liquor Price, Delhi, Long queue for Liquor , Coronavirus, Delhi liquor sales, Delhi liquor shops, Delhi liquor tax, liquor shops, liquor shop, liquor News, liquor , Coronavirus Pandemic, Special corona..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:36Published
Covid-19 | Delhi being 'reopened'; CRPF HQ sealed; new lockdown rules: Updates [Video]

Covid-19 | Delhi being 'reopened'; CRPF HQ sealed; new lockdown rules: Updates

From the beginning of the third phase of nationwide lockdown, to the sealing of the headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force in Delhi - here are the top ten updates on the Covid-19 pandemic...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Shahrukh Pathan, who was seen aiming gun at cop, named in first Delhi riots chargesheet

The Delhi police on Friday filed its first chargesheet in connection with the recent riots in north-east Delhi accusing Shahrukh Pathan, who was caught on camera...
DNA

Zafarul Islam booked for sedition

Delhi Police has started investigation in a sedition case against Delhi Minority Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan for his provocative remarks on social...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this