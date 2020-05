Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The number of Covid-19 cases shot up in the Border Security Force ( BSF ) on Sunday, with 25 more personnel testing positive for the disease, taking the tally in the force to 42, an official said.The new cases were reported from a unit of the 126th battalion of the force, deployed in the Jama Masjid and Chandni Mahal areas of the national capital on law-and-order duties under the command of the Delhi Police