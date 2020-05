Rashmi Agrawal RT @ndtv: Three naval ships sent to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives and UAE due to #COVID19 pandemic: Defence spokesperson (news agen… 2 minutes ago

STAY HOME, STAY SAFE...🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 RT @firstpost: #CoronavirusOutbreak | India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the… 3 minutes ago

editorji India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the #COVID19 pand… https://t.co/5oJwiU6w8d 3 minutes ago

Moumita Dutta RT @htTweets: India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the #COVIDー19 pandemic, a d… 3 minutes ago

CA JAYESH RATHOD RT @PTI_News: Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE will return to Kochi: Defence spokesperson 3 minutes ago

मनीष कुमार झा RT @ABPNews: Three Ships Sent To Evacuate Indians Stranded In #Maldives And #UAE https://t.co/UHLCH9e2fo 6 minutes ago

CORONAVIRUS-MASK.COM Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from Maldives and UAE: Defence official https://t.co/GzDhQz37Uc via @timesofindia 9 minutes ago