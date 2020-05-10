Global  

Bois Locker Room case: Delhi Police claims juvenile girl created fake account, suggested sexual assault plan

Zee News Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
In a fresh development in the "Bois Locker Room" case, the police revealed that the alleged 'sexual assault' conversation on Snapchat between two people was made by one juvenile, a girl, via fake profile to another juvenile, a boy. The Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Unit said in a statement on Sunday (May 10, 2020)
 The 'Bois Locker Room' controversy has shocked the conscience of the nation. A group of young boys sharing messages about 'gang-raping' and morphing pictures of girls on social media site Instagram has exposed how sexual violence against women is being 'normalised' among the youth. Questions are also...

