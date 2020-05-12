Global  

India can do 1 lakh Covid-19 tests daily; mortality rate among lowest in world: Harsh Vardhan

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
India can now do one lakh Covid-19 tests per day, said Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday while interacting with senior officials of various districts of Jammu and Kashmir over coronavirus via video-conferencing.The minister also said that the country's Covid-19 mortality rate is one of the lowest in the world at 3.2 per cent.
