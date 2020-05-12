India can do 1 lakh Covid-19 tests daily; mortality rate among lowest in world: Harsh Vardhan
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () India can now do one lakh Covid-19 tests per day, said Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday while interacting with senior officials of various districts of Jammu and Kashmir over coronavirus via video-conferencing.The minister also said that the country's Covid-19 mortality rate is one of the lowest in the world at 3.2 per cent.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited a 'Covid care centre' in Delhi's Mandoli. Over 4,000 Covid care centres with over 3 lakh beds set up so far. Harsh Vardhan was decked in protective gear during the visit. He provided an update regarding Covid spread & supply of medical gear.
India now has over 1,00,000 Covid+ cases however, as per government data, the country has a relatively low mortality rate. With increasing movement of people and lockdown relaxations, these numbers are..
