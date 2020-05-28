Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Testing 1.3 billion people neither possible nor feasible, says Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Mid-Day Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Testing 1.3 billion people for COVID-19 is neither possible nor feasible, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in an exclusive interview with IANS on Thursday.

Responding to a question on India's strategy and the status about testing, he said, "The current testing strategy is need-based and gives priority to individuals...
