Coronavirus Lockdown: Government to amend Essential Commodities Act to deregulate cereals, edible oil, pulses
Friday, 15 May 2020 () The government will amend the six-and-a-half-decade old Essential Commodities Act to deregulate food items, including cereals, edible oil, oilseeds, pulses, onion and potato, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
The amendment, besides deregulating production and sale of food products, will provide for no stock...
Shops selling non-essential commodities have been opened in Amritsar amid final days of lockdown 3.0. State govt has ordered that the shops in the state will remain open between 7 AM to 6 PM. Shopkeepers have been directed to ensure social distancing norms. "We are following social distancing norms,...