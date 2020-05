Recent related videos from verified sources Local U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officers honor veteran



As the coronavirus continues wreaking havoc on the world, two U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officers right here on the Coast lent a helping hand to a fallen veteran’s family. Credit: WXXV Published 3 weeks ago Coast Guard Increases Security Around Oil Tankers Off LA Coastline



The U.S. Coast Guard announced late Thursday night it will be increasing its presence around oil tankers off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:27 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Andhra Pradesh: IMD warns of cyclone Amphan Cyclone ‘Amphan’ is likely to form over Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the cyclone may...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago



Cyclone Amphan: About 7 lakh people likely to be affected According to Odisha govt, around seven lakh people in 649 villages along the sea coast are likely to be severely affected due to the cyclone Amphan.

Zee News 21 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this