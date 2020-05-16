Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nirmala Sitharaman: Structural reforms in coal, aviation focus of 4th tranche of economy package

Mid-Day Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said structural reforms will be focus of the fourth tranche of economic stimulus package with an aim to boost growth and create jobs.

In her fourth press conference in as many days, she said the focus of the fourth stimulus would be coal, minerals, defence production,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces commercial mining in coal sector

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces commercial mining in coal sector 02:42

 Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on May 16 unveiled fourth installment of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. FM Sitharaman announced commercial mining in coal sector. "We are bringing in commercial mining in coal sector, government monopoly is now...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Day 53: States prepare for a much more relaxed Lockdown 4.0 till May end | Oneindia News [Video]

Day 53: States prepare for a much more relaxed Lockdown 4.0 till May end | Oneindia News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the third tranche of economic relief package announcing some big agricultural reforms a day before the 3rd phase of the lockdown expired. MHA guidelines on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:40Published
FM Sitharaman's package for herbal cultivation will boost 'Namami Gange' project: UP CM [Video]

FM Sitharaman's package for herbal cultivation will boost 'Namami Gange' project: UP CM

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath said that herbal cultivation along the banks of river Ganga will strengthen the economy. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Our aim behind 'Namami Gange'..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

FM Sitharaman likely to focus on fisheries, hospitality industry in third tranche of economic package

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to focus on animal husbandry, fisheries aviation, hospitality and aviation industries in the third tranche of...
DNA

Live: Finance minister to announce next set of measures shortly

Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday unveiled the first tranche of the mega economic package aimed at uplifting the economy battered by the nationwide lockdown to...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this