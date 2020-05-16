Nirmala Sitharaman: Structural reforms in coal, aviation focus of 4th tranche of economy package
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said structural reforms will be focus of the fourth tranche of economic stimulus package with an aim to boost growth and create jobs.
In her fourth press conference in as many days, she said the focus of the fourth stimulus would be coal, minerals, defence production,...
Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on May 16 unveiled fourth installment of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. FM Sitharaman announced commercial mining in coal sector. "We are bringing in commercial mining in coal sector, government monopoly is now...
