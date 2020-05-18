Global  

Cyclone 'Amphan' to intensify into super cyclone by Monday evening, PM Modi to chair meeting to review situation

IndiaTimes Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening and unleash heavy rains coupled with high-velocity winds in coastal Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. ​​PM Modi will later in the day chair a high-level meeting to review the situation arising out of cyclone 'Amphan'.
