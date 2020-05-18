Cyclone 'Amphan' to intensify into super cyclone by Monday evening, PM Modi to chair meeting to review situation
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening and unleash heavy rains coupled with high-velocity winds in coastal Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. PM Modi will later in the day chair a high-level meeting to review the situation arising out of cyclone 'Amphan'.
In view of the impending cyclone Amphan, Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist of IMD Bhubaneswar said that now Amphan cyclone is moving at the speed of 12 km per hour, but when it will cross West Bay of Bengal and enters North Bay of Bengal in Odisha, Bangladesh, West Bengal coast area, it is expected...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)... Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes