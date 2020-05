Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Uttar Pradesh government has accepted the offer of Congress to run buses for the migrant workers. In a letter to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi , the govt accepted her proposal to deploy 1,000 buses for the migrants. The UP government has requested the Congress leader to immediately provide details of the buses and drivers, so that they can be used to help the migrants.