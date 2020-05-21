Railways to start bookings for 200 special trains from today
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () In a major relief to passengers, Indian Railways on Wednesday released the list of 200 Special trains that will run from June 1 and said that these will be fully reserved trains having both air-conditioned and non air-conditioned classes. Bookings for these trains will commence on May 21. A Railway Ministry spokesperson, in a...
While speaking to ANI in Delhi on May 20, Railways Executive Director (Media), RD Bajpai said Railways will run 100 pairs (200 return journeys) of non-AC trains from June 1. "Only online ticket booking..
