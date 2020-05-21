Global  

Railways to start bookings for 200 special trains from today

Mid-Day Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
In a major relief to passengers, Indian Railways on Wednesday released the list of 200 Special trains that will run from June 1 and said that these will be fully reserved trains having both air-conditioned and non air-conditioned classes. Bookings for these trains will commence on May 21. A Railway Ministry spokesperson, in a...
