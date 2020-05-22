Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 doubling rate now 13.3 days against 3.4 days pre-lockdown, says Centre

Mid-Day Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases now stands at 13.3 days, which is far better than 3.4 days since the beginning of the lockdown. Covid-19 cases would have also increased exponentially in the absence of the lockdown, it added.

Emphasising the improved mortality rate,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Lockdown decelerated COVID-19 cases: Empowered Group 1 Chairman

Lockdown decelerated COVID-19 cases: Empowered Group 1 Chairman 01:50

 Empowered Group 1 Chairman VK Paul on lockdown's impact on COVID-19 said that it was able to put a break on the speed of growth of COVID-19 cases. He said, "The growth rate of COVID-19 cases has witnessed a steady fall from April 3, 2020 when lockdown was able to put a brake on the speed of growth....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A COVID-19 "exit" strategy to end lockdown and reopen the economy | Uri Alon [Video]

A COVID-19 "exit" strategy to end lockdown and reopen the economy | Uri Alon

How can we return to work without spurring a second surge of coronavirus infection? Biologist Uri Alon shares a thought-provoking strategy: four days at work followed by 10 days of lockdown, a cycle..

Credit: TED     Duration: 15:50Published
Aarogya Setu app identified more than 3000 COVID-19 hotspots: NITI Aayog [Video]

Aarogya Setu app identified more than 3000 COVID-19 hotspots: NITI Aayog

In a press conference held in Delhi on May 26, CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant said that Aarogya Setu app is now open source and has identified more than 3000 hotspots in 3-17 days ahead of time. Kant..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:56Published

Tweets about this

LynneManning

Lynne Manning RT @SamanthaJPower: 122 million Indians lost jobs in April, causing economic pain so significant that Modi is reopening - despite scant tes… 7 minutes ago