COVID-19 doubling rate now 13.3 days against 3.4 days pre-lockdown, says Centre
Friday, 22 May 2020 () New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases now stands at 13.3 days, which is far better than 3.4 days since the beginning of the lockdown. Covid-19 cases would have also increased exponentially in the absence of the lockdown, it added.
Empowered Group 1 Chairman VK Paul on lockdown's impact on COVID-19 said that it was able to put a break on the speed of growth of COVID-19 cases. He said, "The growth rate of COVID-19 cases has witnessed a steady fall from April 3, 2020 when lockdown was able to put a brake on the speed of growth....
In a press conference held in Delhi on May 26, CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant said that Aarogya Setu app is now open source and has identified more than 3000 hotspots in 3-17 days ahead of time. Kant..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:56Published
Tweets about this
Lynne Manning RT @SamanthaJPower: 122 million Indians lost jobs in April, causing economic pain so significant that Modi is reopening - despite scant tes… 7 minutes ago