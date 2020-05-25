Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra government seeks Kerala's expertise to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Mid-Day Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
The Maharashtra government has formally written to the Kerala government seeking assistance to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the worst-hit Mumbai-Pune industrial-commercial belt. The development came days after Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope spoke to Kerala's Health and Social Welfare Minister K. K. Shailaja and...
