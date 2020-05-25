Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra government seeks Kerala's expertise to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Monday, 25 May 2020 () The Maharashtra government has formally written to the Kerala government seeking assistance to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the worst-hit Mumbai-Pune industrial-commercial belt. The development came days after Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope spoke to Kerala's Health and Social Welfare Minister K. K. Shailaja and...
The health ministry also said the Covid-19 fatality rate has dropped from 3.13% to 3.02% since the lockdown was implemented while the recovery rate has improved to 41%. Pre-lockdown doubling rate of Covid-19 cases was 3.4 days, now it is 13.3. Congress president Sonia Gandhi held the first online...