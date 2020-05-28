SC asks Centre and Delhi govt why migrant workers rushed to border on March 28
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre, Delhi Police and the Delhi government to details reasons behind chaos at Anand Vihar Bus terminal at Delhi-UP border two months ago when thousands of migrant workers rushed there to leave for home towns despite lockdown.
Jharkhand has become the first state to repatriate their migrant workers from Ladakh via airline. Chief Minister of Jharkhand said, "In this humanitarian crisis, migrant workers are living in danger. They are facing huge mental distress also. Today. we are going to airlift our migrant workers from...
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on May 30 briefed the details of COVID-19 in the national capital. He said, "Delhi is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing..
A commuter, Birjit Chauhan, was charged Rs 250 as a penalty for riding a pillion on his 2-wheeler at Delhi-Ghaziabad border in wake of coronavirus pandemic. No pillion rider is allowed on 2-wheelers,..