SC asks Centre and Delhi govt why migrant workers rushed to border on March 28

IndiaTimes Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre, Delhi Police and the Delhi government to details reasons behind chaos at Anand Vihar Bus terminal at Delhi-UP border two months ago when thousands of migrant workers rushed there to leave for home towns despite lockdown.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Migrant workers facing huge mental distress in COVID-19 crisis: Jharkhand CM

Migrant workers facing huge mental distress in COVID-19 crisis: Jharkhand CM

 Jharkhand has become the first state to repatriate their migrant workers from Ladakh via airline. Chief Minister of Jharkhand said, "In this humanitarian crisis, migrant workers are living in danger. They are facing huge mental distress also. Today. we are going to airlift our migrant workers from...

