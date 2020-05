Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The death toll due to Covid -19 rose to 4,531 and the number of cases climbed to 1,58,333 in the country, registering an increase of 194 deaths and 6,566 cases in the last 24 hours since 8 am, the Union health ministry said. The number of active Covid-19 cases stand at 86,110 while 67,691 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. 👓 View full article