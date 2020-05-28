Global  

Kerala coronavirus tally touches 1,088 with 84 fresh cases, Telangana man dies of Covid-19

IndiaTimes Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
In the biggest single day spike, Kerala reported 84 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the infection tally to 1,088, while a man hailing from Telangana, who reached here from Rajasthan and tested positive, succumbed to the virus.
Coronavirus | Telangana, Kerala and A.P. report virus deaths

Five die in Telangana; with fresh fatality, Kerala’s toll rises to 4; Karnataka gets positive cases from Maharashtra.
