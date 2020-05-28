Kerala coronavirus tally touches 1,088 with 84 fresh cases, Telangana man dies of Covid-19
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () In the biggest single day spike, Kerala reported 84 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the infection tally to 1,088, while a man hailing from Telangana, who reached here from Rajasthan and tested positive, succumbed to the virus.
