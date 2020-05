Legendary socialist, press baron M.P. Veerendra Kumar passes away Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

One of Kerala's tallest socialist leaders M.P. Veerendra Kumar passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday, said family sources. He was 83. Veerendra Kumar, a sitting Rajya Sabha member, succumbed to a cardiac arrest. His last political appearance was when he took part in the meeting, via video conference, called by Chief... 👓 View full article

