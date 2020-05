Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday that the one year of the Modi government's second term had been a year of accomplishments, and unimaginable challenges that it faced with bold and timely decisions. ​​Nadda underlined that PM Modi led from the front during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and took bold and timely decisions by involving people to combat the deadly infection. 👓 View full article