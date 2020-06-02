Global  

Coronavirus can't be eliminated now, community transmission is there: Report

Mid-Day Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Community transmission of the Coronavirus infection has been well-established across large sections or sub-populations in the country, a group of health experts, including doctors from the AIIMS and two members of an ICMR research group on COVID-19, has said. The government has maintained that the country has not yet reached the...
