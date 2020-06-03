With highest single-day spike of 8,909 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,07,615
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () India registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 2,07,615, while the death toll rose to 5,815 according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood to 1,01,497 while...
According to the Union Health Ministry A record single-day jump of 8,380 new patients in the last 24 hours has taken India's coronavirus tally to nearly 1.82 lakh cases. The number of total deaths linked to the highly infectious illness crossed the 5,000-mark after 193 patients died yesterday,...
India registered its biggest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Monday with 6,977 new infections reported in the last 24 hours,... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day •Hindu
India's Covid-19 recovery rate has been improving and stands at 48.19% now, whereas the rate of fatality has seen a steady decline to reach 2.83%, said health... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day •Hindu
Tweets about this
The India News Today Total Cases In India Cross 2 Lakh With Highest Ever Single-Day Spike Latest Breaking News | Celebrity News and Goss… https://t.co/jAbLbPnzvo 5 minutes ago
The Hawk With highest single-day spike of 8,909 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,07,615 #COVID-19case https://t.co/WbvztvtLCt 13 minutes ago
TV9 Telugu#CycloneNisarga
Corona Updates : India records highest single day spike with 8,909 cases, tally over 2 lakh
https://t.co/0ALnPEWMB1 26 minutes ago
Bahu Express With highest single-day spike of 8,909 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,07,615 https://t.co/66obl8CbO1 https://t.co/mXDCoWv9R1 29 minutes ago
Axomiya Nabaprajanma#COVID19 | Covid positive cases in India crosses 2 Lakh. Total confirmed cases in India now - 207,615 with an incre… https://t.co/8cnHpWd4fj 32 minutes ago
Avinash RT @SwarajyaMag: With Highest Single-Day Spike Of 1,298 Cases, Delhi’s Covid-19 Tally Increases To 22,132; Death Toll Rises To 556
https://… 40 minutes ago
NEWS LIVE With highest single-day spike of 8,909 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 2,07,615 https://t.co/sorRN1Y7qK 43 minutes ago