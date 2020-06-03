Global  

With highest single-day spike of 8,909 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,07,615

Mid-Day Wednesday, 3 June 2020
India registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 2,07,615, while the death toll rose to 5,815 according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood to 1,01,497 while...
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Day 68 of #IndiaLockdown: Malls, Hotels, restaurants and places of worship to reopen from June 8th

Day 68 of #IndiaLockdown: Malls, Hotels, restaurants and places of worship to reopen from June 8th 02:16

 According to the Union Health Ministry A record single-day jump of 8,380 new patients in the last 24 hours has taken India's coronavirus tally to nearly 1.82 lakh cases. The number of total deaths linked to the highly infectious illness crossed the 5,000-mark after 193 patients died yesterday,...

