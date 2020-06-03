With highest single-day spike of 8,909 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,07,615

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

India registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 2,07,615, while the death toll rose to 5,815 according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.



The number of active COVID-19 cases stood to 1,01,497 while...


