Covid-19: Single-day spike of 19,459 cases takes India's tally to 5,48,318 Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

A single-day spike of 19,459 Covid-19 cases took India's tally to 5,48,318 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 16,475 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry data. This is the sixth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000. The country has seen a surge of 3,57,783 infections from June 1 till date.


