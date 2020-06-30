COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi extends PMGKAY scheme till November
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for another five months till the end of November to help the poor in view of the upcoming festivals like Diwali and Chhath.
Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana extended till November: #PMModi...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 28 addressed the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. While addressing the nation, he said, "People are commonly talking about one thing- when will 2020 end. They feel it has been a year of many challenges. There could be any number of...
Farmers in Udhampur hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing MGNREGA wages as they get dual benefit from the scheme. Rural Development department start executing various works under Mahatma..