COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi extends PMGKAY scheme till November

Mid-Day Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for another five months till the end of November to help the poor in view of the upcoming festivals like Diwali and Chhath.



