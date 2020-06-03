Global  

Kerala to track down mastermind behind death of pregnant elephant

Mid-Day Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
The Kerala Forest department has launched a 'manhunt' for those responsible for the death of a 15-year-old pregnant wild elephant, said an official. The elephant had died after being seriously injured by firecrackers hidden in a pineapple.

Speaking to IANS Samuel Pachuau, the Wildlife Warden of the Silent Valley National Park,...
News video: Pregnant elephant lost its life allegedly after eating pineapple filled with crackers

Pregnant elephant lost its life allegedly after eating pineapple filled with crackers 02:06

 A pregnant elephant lost its life allegedly standing in water, after eating pineapples filled with crackers on May 27. Fruits with fire crackers were offered to her allegedly by some locals. The fruit exploded in her mouth, leading to the inevitable tragedy. The elephant eventually walked up to the...

