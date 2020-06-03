Kerala to track down mastermind behind death of pregnant elephant

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Kerala Forest department has launched a 'manhunt' for those responsible for the death of a 15-year-old pregnant wild elephant, said an official. The elephant had died after being seriously injured by firecrackers hidden in a pineapple.



Speaking to IANS Samuel Pachuau, the Wildlife Warden of the Silent Valley National Park,... 👓 View full article

