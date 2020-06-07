Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Corona Express’ remark will cause TMC’s exit: Amit Shah at BJP’s virtual Bengal rally



Related videos from verified sources 'Over 100 BJP workers killed in Bengal since 2014': Amit Shah



Amit Shah addressed a virtual rally and sounded the poll bugle for West Bengal. He said that over 100 BJP workers have been killed in the state since 2014 and added their sacrifice would be remembered.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:33 Published 2 hours ago PM Modi worked hard for Bihar migrants amid coronavirus crisis: Amit Shah



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked hard for Bihar migrant workers amid the coronavirus crisis, said the Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the virtual rally 'Bihar Jan Samvad' on June 7... Credit: ANI Duration: 02:02 Published 2 days ago India next to US, Israel in protecting its borders: Amit Shah at Bihar Jan Samvad rally



Home Minister Amit Shah said that after United States of America and Israel, if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India. "India's defence policy has gained global.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08 Published 2 days ago

