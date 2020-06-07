Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Corona Express’ remark will cause TMC’s exit: Amit Shah at BJP’s virtual Bengal rally

Indian Express Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Delhi Health Minister claims 50% have no contact, Centre says no community spread | Oneindia News

Delhi Health Minister claims 50% have no contact, Centre says no community spread | Oneindia News 02:58

 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outlines number of beds that will be needed by Delhi by July after criticism over reserving hospitals; Centre says no community spread in Delhi even as state Health Minister claims that contacts can't be traced in 50% of cases; Amit Shah warns Mamata...

Related videos from verified sources

'Over 100 BJP workers killed in Bengal since 2014': Amit Shah [Video]

'Over 100 BJP workers killed in Bengal since 2014': Amit Shah

Amit Shah addressed a virtual rally and sounded the poll bugle for West Bengal. He said that over 100 BJP workers have been killed in the state since 2014 and added their sacrifice would be remembered..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:33Published
PM Modi worked hard for Bihar migrants amid coronavirus crisis: Amit Shah [Video]

PM Modi worked hard for Bihar migrants amid coronavirus crisis: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked hard for Bihar migrant workers amid the coronavirus crisis, said the Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the virtual rally 'Bihar Jan Samvad' on June 7...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published
India next to US, Israel in protecting its borders: Amit Shah at Bihar Jan Samvad rally [Video]

India next to US, Israel in protecting its borders: Amit Shah at Bihar Jan Samvad rally

Home Minister Amit Shah said that after United States of America and Israel, if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India. "India's defence policy has gained global..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published

Tweets about this