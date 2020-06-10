Global  

Mamata rejects Amit Shah's charge, says never called 'Shramik' trains 'Corona Express'
IndiaTimes Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Her comments came a day after Shah, addressing a virtual rally for West Bengal, accused Banerjee of "insulting" migrant workers returning to the state on Shramik Special trains by calling the trains 'Corona Express', and asserted that migrant workers will ensure the "exit" of her government in the 2021 assembly polls.
