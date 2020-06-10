Mamata rejects Amit Shah's charge, says never called 'Shramik' trains 'Corona Express'

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Her comments came a day after Shah, addressing a virtual rally for West Bengal , accused Banerjee of "insulting" migrant workers returning to the state on Shramik Special trains by calling the trains 'Corona Express', and asserted that migrant workers will ensure the "exit" of her government in the 2021 assembly polls. 👓 View full article

