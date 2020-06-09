Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Outbreak: Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive, admitted to private hospital in New Delhi

Mid-Day Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a private hospital here, sources said on Tuesday.

He was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket on Monday, they said. "He has tested positive for COVID-19," a source said.

Recently, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted to a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Black-marketing of hospital beds': Delhi CM's warning over Covid treatment

'Black-marketing of hospital beds': Delhi CM's warning over Covid treatment 08:18

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threatened strict action against a 'few' private hospitals allegedly indulging in 'black marketing' of hospital beds. In a televised address, Kejriwal said that some hospitals were asking for lakhs of Rupees in order to admit Covid-19 patients. He said that some...

Related videos from verified sources

On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during pandemic [Video]

On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during pandemic

A major face-off is brewing in the national capital amid the Covid-19 pandemic. An FIR has been filed against a private hospital in Delhi, Sir Ganga Ram hospital, for allegedly not updating Covid test..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:57Published
We've over 8,500 beds as of now, says Delhi Health Minister [Video]

We've over 8,500 beds as of now, says Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on June 08 informed that Delhi hospitals have over 8,500 beds as of now. "We have over 8,500 beds as of now, in the next 15 days we will take it to 15,000-17,000...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
Unlock 1.0: Delhi mosques ready to reopen [Video]

Unlock 1.0: Delhi mosques ready to reopen

Sanitisation was done at Fatehpuri Masjid on June 07. Places of worship are set to reopen from June 08, after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the opening of places of worship with certain..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this

reallykrish

Krish says RT @reallykrish: CBI officer in Kolkata tests positive for COVID-19; Tamil Nadu registers 1,685 new cases today https://t.co/oOSyTalmrq 2 hours ago

reallykrish

Krish says CBI officer in Kolkata tests positive for COVID-19; Tamil Nadu registers 1,685 new cases today https://t.co/oOSyTalmrq 2 hours ago

jvsk3

J Venkatesh RT @ReallyGupta: Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19; Delhi LG chairs all-party meeting over tre… 3 hours ago

ReallyGupta

I C Gupta Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19; Delhi LG chairs all-party meeting o… https://t.co/fXbIeJ70nW 3 hours ago

guru_pai

gurunath pai Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Provide residual demand for Shramik trains for migrant workers by 10 June, Railw… https://t.co/VBDge7aZmy 3 hours ago

ramankk92

K K R Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Provide residual demand for Shramik trains for migrant workers by 10 June, Railw… https://t.co/DO0igbMajt 3 hours ago

inRamizAli

RAMIZ ALI Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: BMC deputy municipal commissioner dies of COVID-19; 54-year-old was asymptomatic… https://t.co/PInGAKEY7q 3 hours ago

dikshit_anurag

Anurag The articles I was reading https://t.co/I52D0FgqZG https://t.co/PTLVgv7ARv 3 hours ago