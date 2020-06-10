Global  

Jyotiraditya Scindia's condition is not serious says Madhya Pradesh minister

Mid-Day Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday that the condition of senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who has tested positive for coronavirus was not serious. Scindia has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi. The BJP leader's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus....
