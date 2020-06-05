Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Balendu Shukla joins Congress
Friday, 5 June 2020 () Senior BJP leader and former state minister Balendu Shukla on Friday returned to the Congress as the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh seeks to strengthen itself in the Gwalior region after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the saffron party.
After couple of Congress MLAs in Gujarat resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on June 19, the party has shifted its 19 MLAs in a resort in Rajasthan's Sirohi. Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Amit Chavda accused the BJP of using money power to buy party MLAs for Rajya Sabha elections, even...
While speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on June 04, the president of Karnataka Congress, DK Shivakumar said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has come up with an unholy alliance. Congress party is..