Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Balendu Shukla joins Congress

IndiaTimes Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
Senior BJP leader and former state minister Balendu Shukla on Friday returned to the Congress as the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh seeks to strengthen itself in the Gwalior region after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the saffron party.
