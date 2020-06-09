Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Assam oil well blowout: Protests by locals hamper control operations

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Violent protests by locals around Oil India Limited’s well site at Baghajan, which after a blowout 14 days back and was still throwing out crude and gas back exploded on Tuesday resulting into massive fire and smoke, have hampered control operations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Massive fire breaks out at Oil India gas well in Assam's Tinsukia

Massive fire breaks out at Oil India gas well in Assam's Tinsukia 01:10

 A massive fire broke out at the gas well of Oil India Ltd at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia on June 09. "Well is flowing gas uncontrollably," stated Oil India Ltd on June 08. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is present at the spot to take the situation under control. More details are...

Related videos from verified sources

Oil well in northeast India still leaking gas one week after blowout [Video]

Oil well in northeast India still leaking gas one week after blowout

A blowout at an oil well near Tinsukia in Northeastern India remains unplugged a week after the incident.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:35Published

Tweets about this

arindM11

Arindom Boruah RT @timesofindia: Assam oil well blowout: Protests by locals hamper control operations The fire is still raging and has engulfed nearby re… 1 hour ago

guwahati_m_time

GUWAHATI Ⓜ TIMES Assam oil well blowout: Protests by locals hamper control operations Violent protests by locals around Oil India Li… https://t.co/mr09YHLDSM 2 hours ago

svkdey70

Souvik Dey @SavySteyn Assam oil well blowout: Protests by locals hamper control operations The fire is still raging and has engulfed nea… https://t.co/AD6E5EljDD 2 hours ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Assam oil well blowout: Protests by locals hamper control operations The fire is still raging and has engulfed nea… https://t.co/byrenrBQKn 2 hours ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Assam oil well blowout: Protests by locals hamper control operations https://t.co/IatLfFSBcB 2 hours ago

TOIGuwahati

TOI Guwahati Assam oil well blowout: Protests by locals hamper control operations https://t.co/xSmOj06AKc 2 hours ago