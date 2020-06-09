Assam oil well blowout: Protests by locals hamper control operations
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Violent protests by locals around Oil India Limited’s well site at Baghajan, which after a blowout 14 days back and was still throwing out crude and gas back exploded on Tuesday resulting into massive fire and smoke, have hampered control operations.
