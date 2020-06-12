Supreme court: No coercive action against private firms for non-payment of full wages during lockdown

Vikram Chandra on Rajiv Bajaj saying India flattened wrong curve, other stories



In what can we regarded as one of the strongest attacks yet on India's lockdown strategy, Industrialist Rahul Bajaj is a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India may have.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:42 Published 1 week ago

Supreme Court asks states to take back all migrant residents in 15 days | Oneindia News



The Supreme Court said that states will get 15 more days to transport migrants home from the cities amid the coronavirus lockdown; In a reminder of the George Floyd’s case, a video of a police.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:08 Published 1 week ago