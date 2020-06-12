Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme court: No coercive action against private firms for non-payment of full wages during lockdown

Mid-Day Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and states not to take any coercive action till July end against private companies, which have failed to pay full wages to their employees during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah said industries and employees...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Send migrants home within 15 days, drop cases': Key points from SC order

'Send migrants home within 15 days, drop cases': Key points from SC order 01:44

 The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the State governments to send all stranded migrant workers back to their natives villages within 15 days. The top court also asked state governments to formulate schemes after conducting skill mapping to rehabilitate them. The SC also asked the government to...

Related videos from verified sources

Vikram Chandra on Rajiv Bajaj saying India flattened wrong curve, other stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on Rajiv Bajaj saying India flattened wrong curve, other stories

In what can we regarded as one of the strongest attacks yet on India's lockdown strategy, Industrialist Rahul Bajaj is a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India may have..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:42Published
Supreme Court asks states to take back all migrant residents in 15 days | Oneindia News [Video]

Supreme Court asks states to take back all migrant residents in 15 days | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court said that states will get 15 more days to transport migrants home from the cities amid the coronavirus lockdown; In a reminder of the George Floyd’s case, a video of a police..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:08Published
Vijay Mallya may not be extradietd to India soon, another legal hurdle in way | Oneindia News [Video]

Vijay Mallya may not be extradietd to India soon, another legal hurdle in way | Oneindia News

The UK High Commission spokesperson said that business tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition to India would not be possible unless a "further legal issue" is resolved; The Supreme Court reserved its..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:22Published

Related news from verified sources

No coercive action against private firms for non-payment of full wages during lockdown: Supreme Court

 The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and states not to take any coercive action till July end against private companies, which have failed to pay full...
IndiaTimes

Supreme Court allows private firms to negotiate with staff on wages for lockdown period

 No coercive action will be taken for non-payment of full wages, says top court.
Hindu

Lockdown: SC gives relief to private firms

 The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and states not to take any coercive action till July end against private companies, which have failed to pay full...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this