Supreme court: No coercive action against private firms for non-payment of full wages during lockdown
Friday, 12 June 2020 () The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and states not to take any coercive action till July end against private companies, which have failed to pay full wages to their employees during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah said industries and employees...
The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the State governments to send all stranded migrant workers back to their natives villages within 15 days. The top court also asked state governments to formulate schemes after conducting skill mapping to rehabilitate them. The SC also asked the government to...