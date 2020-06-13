Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised due to high fever, tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on Covid-19 testing in Delhi. Jain said ICMR would have to change guidelines if more Covid tests are to be done. ICMR guidelines does not allow everyone to be tested for Covid-19. AAP MP Sanjay Singh also said ICMR should change rules to testing to know...
India registered 10,677 new Covid-19 cases and 380 deaths in 24 hours, a new high; Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has been admitted to hospital, he will take Covid test today; Union Home Minister..
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 16. He is suffering from high grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels last night. He is..
Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan held a crucial meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Territory Health Minister Satyendar Jain..