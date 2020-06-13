Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised due to high fever, tests negative for COVID-19

DNA Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Jain has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for more Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister

‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for more Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister 04:29

 Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on Covid-19 testing in Delhi. Jain said ICMR would have to change guidelines if more Covid tests are to be done. ICMR guidelines does not allow everyone to be tested for Covid-19. AAP MP Sanjay Singh also said ICMR should change rules to testing to know...

Related videos from verified sources

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain hospitalised, to take COVID-19 test| Oneindia News [Video]

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain hospitalised, to take COVID-19 test| Oneindia News

India registered 10,677 new Covid-19 cases and 380 deaths in 24 hours, a new high; Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has been admitted to hospital, he will take Covid test today; Union Home Minister..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:43Published
Delhi Health Minister hospitalised after complaining of high fever, drop in oxygen levels [Video]

Delhi Health Minister hospitalised after complaining of high fever, drop in oxygen levels

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 16. He is suffering from high grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels last night. He is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
COVID-19: HM Shah, Harsh Vardhan hold meeting with CM Kejriwal as Delhi cases surge [Video]

COVID-19: HM Shah, Harsh Vardhan hold meeting with CM Kejriwal as Delhi cases surge

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan held a crucial meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Territory Health Minister Satyendar Jain..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised after high fever, drop in oxygen levels
Indian Express

Delhi health minister hospitalised after high fever, difficulty in breathing

 Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in...
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: Delhi health min admitted to hospital

 Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to RGSSH due to high fever and sudden drop in oxygen levels last night. The minister tweeted the info from...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

d33p_crj

D33p crj RT @ttindia: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been hospitalised after running high-grade fever and suffering a sudden drop in… 2 minutes ago

DrRajivKJain

DR RAJIV KUMAR JAIN RT @PTI_News: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, condition stable: Official 2 minutes ago

karanpal32

kannu RT @sanket: Delhi Heath Minister Hospitalised, Tests Negative For COVID-19. Good news. But that’s the speed of testing & result needed for… 5 minutes ago

sunilkumar5956

sunil kumar RT @PTI_News: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested for COVID-19 after fever, drop in oxygen level: official 7 minutes ago

SyedFHasan1

Syed F Hasan RT @JantaKaReporter: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, condition stable: Official. (PTI) https://t.co/MolGf… 8 minutes ago

arijitsinghfan_

श्रुति मित्रा RT @OpIndia_com: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital with COVID-19-like symptoms, had met Home Minister Amit Shah htt… 9 minutes ago

ttindia

The Telegraph Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been hospitalised after running high-grade fever and suffering a sudd… https://t.co/uOV7pFpaiF 14 minutes ago

WTXbusiness

WTX News Business New #Delhi health minister Satyendar #Jain hospitalized, #Covid19 cases continue to rise https://t.co/4nmhqXHA21 17 minutes ago