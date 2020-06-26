Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, to be discharged from hospital Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for Covid-19 and is expected to be discharged from hospital on Friday, sources said. Jain, who was administered plasma therapy, tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) with high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels. 👓 View full article

