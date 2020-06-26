Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, to be discharged from hospital

IndiaTimes Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for Covid-19 and is expected to be discharged from hospital on Friday, sources said. Jain, who was administered plasma therapy, tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) with high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

MP Health Minister inspects Aurobindo Hospital's COVID care centre in Indore [Video]

MP Health Minister inspects Aurobindo Hospital's COVID care centre in Indore

The Health and Family Welfare Minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr Narottam Mishra inspected Aurobindo Hospital's COVID care centre. He visited the hospital in Indore amid coronavirus pandemic on June 25. Dr..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:36Published
Health Minister launches app for accessing blood during Covid-19 pandemic [Video]

Health Minister launches app for accessing blood during Covid-19 pandemic

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launched an App for easy access to blood. ‘eBloodServices’ App was launched in partnership with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS). People can use this app to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:56Published
Centre rolled back order mandating COVID patients to visit health centres: Sisodia [Video]

Centre rolled back order mandating COVID patients to visit health centres: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on outcome of SDMA's meeting said that Central Government has rolled back its order mandating COVID-19 patients to visit COVID care centres for health..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for Covid-19
Indian Express

Delhi health min Jain tests -ve, to be discharged

 Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for Covid-19, the Office of Delhi Health Minister said on Friday.
IndiaTimes

Covid-19 positive Satyendar Jain's condition deteriorates, put on oxygen support

 The condition of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who is being treated for Covid-19 disease, deteriorated on Friday and is now on oxygen support. Jain, was...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAHindu

Tweets about this