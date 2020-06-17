India sees highest COVID-19 deaths of 2,003, cases cross 3.54 lakh
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () India witnessed the highest number of fatalities due to novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in last 24 hours, with 2,003 people losing their lives to the pandemic and registered a spike of almost 11,000 cases taking the total tally to 3.54 lakh, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed on Wednesday. According to...
The cases of coronavirus are growing at a rapid speed in India. Over 1.5 lakh active coronavirus cases have been reported in the country. Death toll due to COVID-19 is about to touch 10,000 mark. Total..
