India sees highest COVID-19 deaths of 2,003, cases cross 3.54 lakh

Mid-Day Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
India witnessed the highest number of fatalities due to novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in last 24 hours, with 2,003 people losing their lives to the pandemic and registered a spike of almost 11,000 cases taking the total tally to 3.54 lakh, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed on Wednesday. According to...
