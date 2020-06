COVID-19 warriors in Arunachal pin their photos on PPE kits to boost morale of patients Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Amid the rising number of ... Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, a heartwarming picture of COVID-19 warriors is winning hearts online. The picture, which has gone viral since it was shared, features frontline workers including doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who have pinned their photographs on their PPE kits in order πŸ‘“ View full article

