Rajya Sabha election results: BJP wins 2 seats from MP, Congress gets 1

Friday, 19 June 2020
The BJP won two Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress won one seat on Friday. In Rajasthan, the Congress won two seats in Rajya Sabha elections, while the BJP has won one seat.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: MP Rajya Sabha Polls 2020: 'Will win one seat,' says Congress leader Kamal Nath

MP Rajya Sabha Polls 2020: 'Will win one seat,' says Congress leader Kamal Nath 01:37

 Madhya Pradesh's legislators cast their vote for three Rajya Sabha seats. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also cast his vote in Bhopal. Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath said, "It is very clear that we will win one seat in the Rajya Sabha election."

