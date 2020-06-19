Rajya Sabha election results: BJP wins 2 seats from MP, Congress gets 1

Madhya Pradesh's legislators cast their vote for three Rajya Sabha seats. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also cast his vote in Bhopal. Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath said, "It is very clear that we will win one seat in the Rajya Sabha election."
Gujarat BJP MLA Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki arrived at the Legislative Assembly in an ambulance on June 19 to cast vote for Rajya Sabha polls. He was admitted in the hospital following health issues...
The Toyota ProAce City Verso offers flexible passenger accommodation, with the option of three individual seats or a 60:40 split-folding bench in the second row. Both in long and short forms, a third..