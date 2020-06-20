'Ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020 to occur tomorrow
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse, will be visible this Sunday in India. It will be the first solar eclipse of this year takes place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.
While speaking to ANI, Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar, S Pattnaik on solar eclipse stated that the solar eclipse on June 21 will be an annular eclipse. "It'll be visible to entire India as partial eclipse and as an annular eclipse to 3 states- Himachal Pradesh,...