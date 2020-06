alie shekhu RT @ttindia: In his first remarks on the Ladakh face-off, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said PM Narendra Modi must be mind… 4 seconds ago Suresh Goyal RT @EconomicTimes: In a series of tweets after Singh took aim at PM Narendra Modi over his handling of the ongoing stand-off with China, @J… 7 minutes ago pavangk RT @TheIndiaanMonk: Rahul Gandhi wants Narendra Modi to listen to Manmohan Singh. Question is Congress itself never heard him, how he expe… 7 minutes ago Nithish RT @DilliDurAst: In January 2014, ⁦@maneeshchhibber⁩ asked Dr Manmohan Singh to respond to Narendra Modi’s accusation that he was a weak pr… 11 minutes ago Vivek Koranampatty RT @IndianExpress: ‘Disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy’: Manmohan Singh to PM Modi on Galwan clashes https://t.co/AzFASg7EOH 13 minutes ago ऋषभ जैन RT @ProfKapilKumar: Mauni Baba breaks silence to tweet / speak only when his reomte pressed fom 10 Janpath !@PMOIndia @BJP4India https://… 15 minutes ago CHARUHAS RT @OpIndia_com: Ladakh face-off: As ex-PM Manmohan Singh urges nation to be united, here is how Congress has been spreading lies and misin… 20 minutes ago karthick_5389 RT @firstpost: In his first remarks on the #LADAKHSTANDOFF , #ManmohanSingh on Monday said PM #NarendraModi must be mindful of the implicat… 23 minutes ago