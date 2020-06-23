Global  

Delhi violence: High Court grants bail to Safoora Zargar as police doesn't oppose on humanitarian ground

Mid-Day Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted bail to Jamia student Safoora Zargar, who is pregnant and was arrested under anti-terror law UAPA in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta did not oppose it on humanitarian...
