Maharashtra declares Tillari forest area in Sindhudurg as conservation reserve Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday declared 25.53 square kilometre area in Dodamarg taluka of Sindhudurg district as Tillari conservation reserve. The area, comprising 10 villages, has rich biodiversity and breeding population of tigers, leopards, elephants and other wildlife species.



The decision has been welcomed by...


