Video credit: ANI - Published 22 hours ago NCP workers protest against BJP MLC who called Sharad Pawar Maharashtra's coronavirus 01:14 Nationalist Congress Party workers staged protest against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar's statement on Sharad Pawar. NCP party workers slapped his posters with slippers and shoes and later burnt it. The protest spiked after Padalkar said that Sharad Pawar is like 'coronavirus' that has infected...