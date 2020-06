COVID-19 victim's body carried to cremation ground on JCB Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

In a shocking incident, the body of a COVID-19 victim was carried on a JCB earth mover to the cremation ground by municipal staff in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Friday. The incident took place in Udayapuram area of Palasa municipality after the 72-year-old died of COVID-19.



The PPE-clad municipal workers placed the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources COVID victims' bodies remain unattended, mortal remains await at cremation ground in Meerut



The bodies of COVID-19 victims are not getting shoulders as the relatives are afraid of getting infected from them. The priests at the cremation ground are giving shoulders to the bodies. Relatives are.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this