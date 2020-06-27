Assam floods: 2.52 lakh affected in 16 districts, death toll 16

🇮🇳🏹मुकेश कुमार जोशी🏹 🇮🇳आजाद🙏 RT @manishpal_: #PrayForAssam 2020, bas karo ab. The flood situation in Assam continues to be grim and death toll reached to 18 and over… 52 minutes ago 🌫Ananya 🌌 RT @airnewsalerts: Assam: Flood situation remains critical as most of major rivers are in spate. Official sources in Guwahati said that 5… 2 hours ago Vibha Vinodrai RT @VORdotcom: Hey twitter India: I heard that floods in Assam have submerged 1289 villages, 20,000 people have been moved to 130 relief ca… 4 hours ago The Guwahati Times #AssamFloods: 2 more dead, over 9.26 lakh people affected across 23 districts. https://t.co/DzhlBOFS3r 5 hours ago rabia RT @VORdotcom: How come no word on the floods in Assam? 1289 villages submerged, 20,000 people have been moved to 130 relief camps and over… 5 hours ago Abhishek RT @Onkarkedia: Nine lakh people affected due to floods in Assam- really difficult times for the administration which has to fight #COVID19… 6 hours ago