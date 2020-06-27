Global  

Assam floods: 2.52 lakh affected in 16 districts, death toll 16

IndiaTimes Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
The Assam flood scene turned grim on Friday with one more dead and almost half of the districts of Assam having been hit by the deluge following incessant rainfall. Over 2.52 lakh people have been affected. The situation might further worsen as the Met department warning of no let-up in heavy rainfall for the next four days.
