Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rahul Gandhi urges people to join campaign against rising fuel prices

Mid-Day Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday again took a swipe at the Central government for the rising fuel prices and urged people to join the campaign against it.

The former Congress party chief took to Twitter to show his resentment and stated, "Come and join #SpeakUpAgainstFuelHike campaign." This came after the state-run oil...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Fuel price hike affects vegetable, fruit business

Fuel price hike affects vegetable, fruit business 02:24

 Continuous increase in petrol and diesel prices has affected sale and transportation of fruits and vegetables. A vegetable seller in Azadpur market said, "Since transportation costs have increased, the market has become costlier. Sale has decreased." Suppliers involved in transport of vegetable and...

Related videos from verified sources

'Congress should introspect': Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi's 'Surender Modi' tweet [Video]

'Congress should introspect': Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi's 'Surender Modi' tweet

Home Minister Amit Shah has hit out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for its stand on the faceoff with China in Ladakh. Shah said that Rahul Gandhi's 'surender Modi' tweet was used by Pakistan &..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:57Published
Congress workers detained in Hyderabad for protesting over rising fuel price [Video]

Congress workers detained in Hyderabad for protesting over rising fuel price

Congress workers in Hyderabad were detained while they were protesting over rising fuel prices in the country. Workers were taken away by police personnel. Earlier, Congress Digvijaya Singh also took..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:55Published
Congress' Digvijaya Singh holds cycle march to protest against fuel price hike [Video]

Congress' Digvijaya Singh holds cycle march to protest against fuel price hike

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh held a cycle protest in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Congress workers accompanied the former Madhya Pradesh CM. They marched cycle towards CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi urges people to 'Speak Up Against Fuel Hike'

 "The Central government has left people on their own during coronavirus pandemic and China situation. The Centre is looting people by increasing fuel prices for...
IndiaTimes

Congress Lawmaker Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Speak Up' Campaign Against High Fuel Prices
RIA Nov.


Tweets about this