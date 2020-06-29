|
36-ft long whale washes ashore in West Bengal's Mandarmani
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The carcass of a 36-feet-long critically endangered whale washed ashore in the coastal belts of West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Monday. The incident took place at Mandarmani when a huge whale washed up on shore this morning. Though the cause of its death is yet to be known but local sources revealed that the dead whale has injury marks over its tail and body.
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this